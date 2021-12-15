COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Football players from all across Central Ohio signed their national letter of intent on early signing day Wednesday.

The most notable player to sign was Pickerington Central’s Sonny Styles who will enroll a year early to play at Ohio State. The 5-star junior is the No. 1 ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class and second-highest rated player behind C.J. Hicks who also signed with the Buckeyes.

Marysville linebacker Gabe Powers, Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year, is committed to the Buckeyes but isn’t signing his letter of intent until Friday, Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, Westerville South wide receiver Kaden Saunders, a first-team all-state honoree in Division II, signed with Penn State.

Luke Fickell and the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bearcats recruited Central Ohio hard this year, snagging five players after only getting two recruits from the area in the past two years.

Central Ohio players going to Cincinnati

CJ Doggette, Pickerington Central (DL)

Tyler Gillison, Pickerington Central (DL)

Jonathan Thompson, St. Francis DeSales (LB)

Jonathan Harder, Olentangy Berlin (OL)

Stephan Byrd, Canal Winchester (RB)

Other Local athletes

Gavin Rohrs, Miami RedHawks (Marysville, OL)

Dakari Frazier, Ball State (Pickerington Central, DL)

Carter Smith, Indiana (Olentangy Liberty, OT)

Eli Coppess, Miami RedHawks (Pickerington North, LB)

Dylan Graber, Ball State (Olentangy Liberty, LB)

Jaylen Jennings, Bowling Green (Harvest Prep, RB)

Isaiah Jones, Indiana (London, LB)

Mitchell Robinson, Robert Morris (Hilliard Bradley, LB)

Jordan Rudolph, Youngstown State (Olentangy Orange, CB/WR)