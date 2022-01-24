COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eli Apple was a mistake. That’s what how most Giants and Saints fans feel about the former Buckeye. And there’s no love lost on Apple’s end either.

Just one day after the Bengals cornerback helped Cincinnati reach the AFC Championship, he posted this seemingly unprovoked post on Twitter about his hatred for the Giants and Saints fan bases.

Apple was drafted 10th overall by the Giants in 2016 but lasted less than two seasons in New York before being traded to New Orleans for a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

By all measures he was viewed as a bust by the Giants. The Saints soon believed the same thing after not re-signing him following the 2019 season. Maybe that explains his disdain for the city and franchise.

Apple was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2020, but only played two games and was cut after the season. It looked like his short-lived career was over.

The Bengals took a chance bringing him aboard after William Jackson III left for the Washington Football Team in the 2021 offseason. Apple’s signing appeared unsuccessful after plenty of early-season struggles. But the Bengals stuck with him and following the bye week, Apple became Pro Football Focus’ second-highest rated cornerback during a five-week stretch from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19.

He’s still far from the best corner in one-on-one coverage and has cost the Bengals with a few untimely pass interference calls. But he did make one of the biggest plays of the game in Cincinnati’s thrilling 19-16 win over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans.

The Titans had the ball with 30 seconds left when Apple broke up Ryan Tannehill’s pass, which fell into the arms of Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson to set up the game-winning drive. The win unleased Apple’s inner troll as he took to Twitter in a no-holds-barred diatribe against everyone and everything.

The Bengals will now face the Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. in Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl in a rematch of the Bengals week 17 win over KC to clinch the AFC North. Apple played well enough in the game only allowing 61 yards and one touchdown but also dropped an interception that would’ve been returned for a touchdown.