EDMONTON, Canada (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, replacing his former Buckeye teammate J.T. Barrett.

Barrett was moved to the retirement list after suffering an injury in March.

Jones recently helped launch the Foundation, a nonprofit organization made possible by name, image and likeness set up to pay Ohio State football and basketball players in exchange for working with local charities.

Jones helped OSU win the 2014 national championship after Barrett suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Michigan.