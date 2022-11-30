COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple Ohio State offensive players joined their defensive counterparts Wednesday as Big Ten honorees in 2022.

The highlight of Wednesday’s announcement from the conference was Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud winning the Big Ten offensive player of the year, the second consecutive time he has won that award. This is also the fifth year in a row a Buckeye QB has won the award (Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, Stroud).

Stroud was also named the best quarterback in the Big Ten, garnering the Griese-Brees award. Stroud was named a finalist for both the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award.

The Buckeye junior also found out Wednesday he was a nominee for the Walter Camp Award, which is given to the top player in the country as voted on by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors. Stroud was nominated alongside TCU QB Max Duggan, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, USC QB Caleb Williams, and Michigan RB Blake Corum.

Another Buckeye offensive player won an individual offensive award as Marvin Harrison Jr. was named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year. Harrison Jr. is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. In addition, offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Paris Johnson joined Stroud and Harrison Jr. in the all-conference first-team.

Tuesday, 13 Buckeye defenders and special teamers were honored on the all-conference teams with three making it into a first-team: Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive ends J.T. Touimoloau and Zach Harrison.

First-Team All-Big Ten:

QB C.J. Stroud (Coaches and Media), WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Coaches and Media), G Donovan Jackson (Media), T Paris Johnson (Coaches and Media)

Second-Team All-Big Ten:

WR Emeka Egbuka (Coaches and Media), G Matt Jones (Coaches and Media), T Dawand Jones (Media)

Third-Team All-Big Ten:

RB Miyan Williams (Coaches and Media), C Luke Wypler (Media), TE Cade Stover (Media)

Big Ten Honorable Mention:

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Big Ten Award Winners:

Offensive Player of the Year: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

Quarterback of the Year: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum (Michigan)

Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

Tight End of the Year: Sam Laporta (Iowa)

Freshman of the Year: Nick Singleton (Penn State)

Coach of the Year: Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Mike Morris (Michigan)

Linebacker of the Year: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

Defensive Back of the Year: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

Kicker of the Year: Jake Moody (Michigan)

Punter of the Year: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Return Specialist of the Year: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)