COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes quarterback has added his first of what he hopes will be many awards for the 2022 season.

C.J. Stroud earned Big Ten offensive player of the week honors after throwing for 367 yards and throwing five touchdowns in the Buckeyes 77-21 win over Toledo.

The performance was part of a 763 yard day for the Ohio State offense, the second most in a single game in program history.

Stroud has thrown 11 touchdowns this season and has completed nearly 75% of his pass attempts. The Buckeyes return to the field Saturday night to face the Wisconsin Badgers to kick-off conference play.