COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will have another opportunity to win college football’s most iconic individual award.

It was announced Monday night that Stroud is among the finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy alongside USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Stroud, a third-year quarterback, was a finalist for the Heisman last year, finishing fourth in the voting with Alabama QB Bryce Young claiming the award.

Since 1982, the Heisman committee has announced at least three finalists each year, with Stroud being the first Buckeye in that time to be a two-time finalist. He is vying to be the first OSU player to win the Heisman since Troy Smith in 2006 and give Ohio State a record eighth Heisman trophy win.

Stroud is coming off another strong season with the Scarlet & Grey as he led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record, throwing for more than 3,300 passing yards and tossing 37 touchdowns. His play also earned him the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award for the second time. He is also nominated for both the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award, which will be announced this Thursday.

He is projected to be among the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft, if he declares, and could become the first Buckeye to be the No. 1 overall pick since Orlando Pace in 1997.

Stroud and the Buckeyes are now preparing for its playoff semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The game kicks off at 8 p.m.

Voting for the Heisman finalists ended Monday. The committee is made up of 870 members of the media, 57 living Heisman Trophy winners, and one vote (decided via a special program) from fans.

This year’s winner will be announced during a televised ceremony this Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.