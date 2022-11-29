COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two stars of the Ohio State Buckeyes offense will have a chance to take some individual hardware home in December.

Tuesday morning, it was announced that quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, one of multiple awards given to the best all-around player in college football, and the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the best quarterback in college football.

In addition, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in college football.

Stroud is alongside Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and USC QB Caleb Williams as the finalists for the Maxwell Award, marking the sixth time in the last seven years a QB has won the award.

The O’Brien nominees also include Williams and TCU QB Max Duggan. Harrison Jr. is up against Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson for the Biletnikoff Award.

Stroud is coming off another impressive season as the Buckeyes starting quarterback winning 11 games while throwing for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He is vying to become the first Buckeye to win the Maxwell Award since Eddie George in 1995.

He is hoping to join Troy Smith as the only two OSU quarterbacks to win the Davey O’Brien award. After Smith won the award in 2006, he took home the Heisman Trophy, the most recent time a Buckeye won college football’s most coveted award. Stroud is a strong candidate to be a finalist for the Heisman.

Harrison Jr. had a breakout season for the Scarlet & Grey as the team’s top receiver with Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined with an injury for a majority of the year. The son of NFL hall of famer Marvin Harrison posted 1,157 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdowns. Perhaps his most impressive stat is one dropped pass all year, coming against Michigan in the last regular season game.

The Buckeye sophomore could become the second OSU player to win the Biletnikoff Award. He would join Terry Glenn, who claimed the trophy in 1995 in the award’s second year of existence.

Stroud, Harrison Jr. and the Buckeyes will discover Sunday afternoon if they will qualify for the College Football Playoff semifinals. If they miss out, OSU is likely to return to the Rose Bowl for a second consecutive season.