Watch coach Ryan Day’s spring football update press conference from Tuesday in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — C.J. Stroud, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, is one of 14 Buckeyes who will take part in Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

Ohio State Pro Day is set to start at 11 a.m. and go until approximately 3 p.m.

Stroud is scheduled to take part in a throwing session in front of an expected 118 NFL representatives, including team personnel from the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, who own the first and second overall picks respectively in the draft. Stroud has experience throwing at the Buckeyes Pro Day after throwing to first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave last year.

“[C.J.] actually got an opportunity to experience what that was like,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I think most teams know what he can do but [watching him throw] is another piece of the puzzle. … I know as a quarterback, I always wanted to see what it looked like coming off the hand.”

Day said the Ohio State coaching staff meets with everyone who’s in attendance to answer whatever questions they have about his former players.

Another one of those players is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’s also a projected first-round pick. Smith-Njigba opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine but said he plans to do so at OSU’s Pro Day. The former Buckeye receiver missed virtually all of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury but said he’s back to feeling “100%” as of a month ago.

Ohio State pro day participants

C.J. Stroud, quarterback

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, receiver

Zach Harrison, defensive end

Luke Wypler, center

Dawand Jones, offensive tackle

Paris Johnson Jr., offensive tackle

Ronnie Hickman, safety

Cameron Brown, cornerback

Jerron Cage, defensive tackle

Palaie Gaoteote, linebacker

Tanner McCalister, safety

Brad Robinson, long snapper

Mitch Rossi, tight end and fullback

Taron Vincent, defensive tackle

Kellen Gerenstein, defensive back (from Ohio State’s national champion club team)

Allen Smith, running back (from Westerville by way of Brown University)

Thirty of the 32 NFL teams will be represented, with 10 general managers and seven coaches in attendance.