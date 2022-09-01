COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is making sure his teammates are prepared, and look the part, when the Buckeyes take on Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Stroud announced after practice this week he is giving each of his teammates a $500 gift card to Express to buy a new suit for the big game.

“I just wanted to do something for the team, so I got everybody a $500 gift card to go to Express, get y’all your own suits man and make sure you’re looking fly,” Stroud said.

The OSU quarterback is a brand ambassador for Express thanks to name, image and likeness. NIL has treated Stroud well with endorsement deals from Designer Show Warehouse, Value City Furniture and Sarchione Auto Gallery in Canton to drive a $200,000 Mercedes G-Wagon.

The Buckeyes will face Notre Dame for the first time since 2015 when they beat the Irish in the Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State has won the past four meetings against Notre Dame, including their last regular season clash in 1995 before Stroud was born.