C.J. Barnett leaves Columbus police to join Ohio State football staff

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 26: C.J. Barnett #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field after losing to the Michigan Wolverines 40-34 at Michigan Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former defensive back C.J. Barnett is returning to the Ohio State football program as director of player development.

Barnett, who played for the Buckeyes from 2009 to ’13, was most recently a patrol officer for the Columbus Division of Police for two years. He graduated from the Columbus Police Academy in 2018 after his NFL career ended with the New York Giants.

Barnett replaces Ryan Stamper, who accepted a position with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL, working for former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. Stamper coordinated efforts to help players deal with off-field issues and get connected with the business world.

“C.J. is going to come in and build onto that standard and enhance it, too. His experiences as a player and as a member of the Columbus Police Department make him exactly the kind of person our players can learn and grow from,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “We’re thrilled that he’s back with our program.”

Barnett, a native of Dayton, may best be remembered as a player for an interception against Michigan in 2012 that allowed the Buckeyes to finish the season undefeated.