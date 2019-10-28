Buckeyes Young, Dobbins named B10 players of the week

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers is sacked in the second quarter by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes Chase Young and J.K. Dobbins have been named Big Ten Defensive and Offensive players of the week.

Dobbins rushed for 163 yards against a Wisconsin defense that had limited opponents to 58.4 yards per game. He had 112 of those yards and scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards in the second half after the rain let up some.

Dobbins on Saturday passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, becoming the first Ohio State player ever to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his freshman, sophomore and junior season.

Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks as Ohio State romped to a 38-7 win on Saturday.

Young tyed a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner.

He extended his streak to 10 straight games with a sack. The junior is now tied for second in career sacks at Ohio State, a school that produced the Bosa brothers who were both top-five NFL draft picks.