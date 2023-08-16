AMMAN CITY, Jordan (WCMH) — Two Ohio State wrestlers earned some international hardware representing Team USA in the Middle East.

Jesse Mendez and Nic Bouzakis will each be taking home medals from the U20 world wrestling championships in Amman City, Jordan. Sophomore Mendez ended with a silver medal after losing in the gold medal match to Iran’s Mohammad Shakeri in the 65kg division.

Bouzakis, who will be a redshirt freshman for the upcoming NCAA season, got onto the podium with a bronze medal in the 61kg division. After a quarterfinal loss to India’s Kumar Mohit, Bouzakis won the repechage over Kyrgyzstan’s Zhakshylyk Baitashov before winning a bronze medal over North Macedonia’s Bisir Alili.

The two both had successful first years in Columbus with Mendez earning All-American status after posting a 19-9 record and finishing sixth overall at the NCAA championships. Bouzakis finished with a record of 8-1 in his redshirt year.

The 2023-24 Ohio State wrestling season is expected to begin this Fall.