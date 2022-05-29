COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University rowing team is bringing home a second-place finish in the First Varsity Four from the 2022 NCAA Rowing Championships Sunday.

The Buckeyes finished 8th overall in the national competition, with the Second Varsity Eight placing 8th while the First Varsity Eight ended the season in 7th place.

Ohio State has competed in each NCAA regatta held since 2000 (22 total). The Buckeyes have seven individual boat titles, finishing in the Top 10 21 times.

The Buckeyes won NCAA national titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The team finished second in 2016 and owns one third (in 2007) and two fourth-place (in 2001 and 2005) finishes. Ohio State placed sixth in 2021.

The 2022 NCAA Championships are the second for Kate Sweeney as head coach of the Buckeyes. She led Ohio State to a sixth-place finish a season ago.