COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has played 18 and won 18 in the 2022-23 season and have finally moved up into the top-two.

The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0) are now the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press poll just one spot behind undefeated No. 1 South Carolina. The former No. 2 team Stanford dropped to No. 4 after a Sunday loss to USC, the second this season for the Cardinal. No. 3 LSU round out the top three places with the Tigers, Gamecocks, and OSU all sitting at 18-0.

This is the highest the OSU women have been ranked in its program’s history.

OSU had one game this past week, a Thursday victory over Nebraska 76-67 in Lincoln that was spearheaded by a 25-point performance from Rebecca Mikulasikova.

Next up is a Thursday evening home game against the Big Ten’s last-place team Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. After that, Ohio State will face No. 10 Iowa and No. 6 Indiana.

AP Poll (Jan. 16, 2023)

1South Carolina
2Ohio State
3LSU
4Stanford
5UCONN
6Indiana
7Notre Dame
8Utah
9UCLA
10Iowa
11Maryland
11Virginia Tech
13Duke
14Michigan
15Oklahoma
16Gonzaga
17North Carolina
18Iowa State
19Arizona
20NC State
21Illinois
22Villanova
23Oregon
24Colorado
25Texas