PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WCMH) — The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on Rutgers as they look to improve to 9-0. The team will be missing two key defensive backs for the Big Ten East division clash.

Cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Lathan Ransom are both out for the noon kickoff against the Scarlet Knights. Ransom is a new addition to the injury list while Burke returns to it after playing against Wisconsin but missing the game versus Penn State.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has missed the last three games, is not listed on the injury report but it is unclear if he will play Saturday. Coach Ryan Day said Egbuka sat out last week vs. Wisconsin as a precaution.

Running back Miyan Williams is out and will miss the rest of the season after having a procedure for an undisclosed injury.

Ohio State Injury Report

Out

CB Denzel Burke

WR Kyion Grayes

DL Jason Moore

S Lathan Ransom

TE Joe Royer

RB Miyan Williams

No. 1 Ohio State has never lost to Rutgers in its nine previous meetings, winning each game by at least three touchdowns while scoring a minimum of 49 points. The Scarlet Knights enter the game with a 6-2 record and an unbeaten record at home. The Buckeyes are favored to win by more than 18 points.