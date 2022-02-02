COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nineteen players joined Ohio State for the upcoming season, and some have a chance to make an impact their first year. Below is a look at which players might start or see significant playing time.

Tanner McCalister, safety

Arguably the biggest get for Ohio State is not an incoming freshman but rather graduate transfer Tanner McCalister, who played previously at Oklahoma State. McCalister, a safety, spent four years under new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

“Tanner was already a coach on the field, and he’ll be more so here at Ohio State because he’s been with me. We’ve been through the wars together. He understands me,” Knowles said. “He’ll be a great professional someday. I’m glad he’s going to spend the year with us though.”

McCalister played in all 14 of the Cowboys’ games this season, with 42 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. He also started in 10 of Oklahoma State’s 11 games in 2020.

“Guys know I’m older, guys know I played in [Knowles’] system, so they kind of look to me for questions,” McCalister said. “But I don’t want to just walk in here and say, ‘Hey, I came with Coach Knowles; I’m going to be starting.’ I know I got to earn my stripes, and that’s what I came here to do. I’m going to work to show you guys I should be on the field.”

Safety Josh Proctor suffered a season-ending leg injury during the Buckeyes’ week 2 loss to Oregon, but he’ll be back for another season, as will Bryson Shaw and Lathan Ransom, who suffered a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl. There’s still the possibility Ohio State could have two new safeties starting next season, depending on Sonny Styles’ development.

Sonny Styles, safety

Styles surprised many when he decided to enroll a year early at Ohio State and join the program once his junior year is complete. The pride of Pickerington Central is the No. 2-ranked player in Ohio and the No. 1-ranked safety for the class of 2022, per 247Sports.

No starting position at Ohio State is ever guaranteed, and that’s especially true at safety, with Perry Eliano taking over as safeties coach. Eliano coached cornerbacks at Cincinnati the last two years and helped the Bearcats become the No. 2-ranked pass defense in the country. He also helped develop Jim Thorpe award winner Coby Bryant and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, an expected first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

C.J. Hicks, linebacker

The only Ohio recruit ranked higher than Styles is Dayton native C.J. Hicks. The Archbishop Alter graduate is the No. 1-ranked linebacker and No. 7-ranked player for the class of 2022. Hicks said he’s been told he will be used as a weakside linebacker, responsible for making sure run plays toward the weak side don’t go far and stopping crossing routes that enter his zone.

“You could be the No. 1 recruit in the country, but you come here and play horrible and you won’t even touch the field,” Hicks said. “It’s all about giving 110%. … Rankings don’t really mean that much to me.”

Ohio State has plenty of experienced linebackers, including Teradja Mitchell, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon, but no player has a head start since Knowles is new to the Buckeyes as well. If the best player wins out as usual, don’t be surprised if it’s Hicks.

Bennett Christian, tight end

Ohio State is inexperienced at tight end with the departure of Jeremy Ruckert to the NFL. Gee Scott is the frontrunner if Cade Stover stays at linebacker after playing the position in Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win. Mitch Rossi returns but is more of a blocker, so newcomer Bennett Christian could have chance to play if he impresses during the offseason.

The Acworth, Georgia, native was ranked the 20th-best tight end in the country and the 39th-best player in his state for the class of 2022, per 247Sports.