COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled the new design for the football field at Ohio Stadium that will be installed this summer.

OSU is celebrating the Horseshoe turning 100-years-old with some design “tweaks” to the field that will be put in place between June and July and replace the indoor surface design at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, just in time for the 2022 season.

For input, the athletic department asked for fan designs in October and received more than 1,300 submissions to help the internal department panel pick this new look field.

New Buckeyes football field design (Courtesy of the Ohio State Department of Athletics)

The new design changes include:

Block O at midfield has gray outer stroke

Buckeyes leaf decals at the kickoff locations on the 35 yard lines

Official word marks of OHIO STATE and BUCKEYES in the scarlet end zones

Outer boundaries painted grey

Yard line numbers match font on uniforms

Iconic black/white/scarlet helmet pattern along end line of each end zone

The new field will be first seen by Buckeyes fans on Sep. 3 when Ohio State kicks off its 2022 college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

2022 Buckeyes Football Schedule