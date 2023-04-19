COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team will conclude 2023 in northeast Ohio.

The program announced Wednesday afternoon OSU will take on the Big 12’s West Virginia Mountaineers next season in Cleveland for a Dec. 30 regular season game. Both the game time and venue have not been confirmed.

This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the Buckeyes and Mountaineers. Ohio State leads the all-time series 9-8 but West Virginia has won eight of the last nine meetings between the two, including the last game they played in Cleveland in 2019.

OSU is coming off a disappointing season where they finished 15-18. Despite a semifinal run in the Big Ten tournament, the Buckeyes did not make March Madness for the first time in six seasons.

Head coach Bob Huggins and his West Virginia side went 19-15 in 2022-23, making its second NCAA tournament in the last three seasons. The Mountaineers lost in the first round 67-65 to Maryland, its earliest March Madness exit since 2016.