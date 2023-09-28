COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing a non-conference game in 2027 that will be a reunion for its head coach.

OSU football announced Thursday that it will play head coach Ryan Day’s alma mater the University of New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2027 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes also announced a 2028 non-conference game against Northern Illinois on Sept. 16, 2028.

The Buckeyes head coach was a quarterback and linebacker for New Hampshire from 1998 to 2001. Day set numerous passing records with the Wildcats but currently holds only one, for his 65 passing attempts against Delaware in 2000.

New Hampshire plays in the Colonial Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Wildcats have never won a D-II national championship and broke a 4-year playoff drought last season.

The Northern Illinois Huskies of the Mid-American Conference lost two games in Columbus against the Buckeyes in 2015 and 2016. With the addition of the Huskies, the Buckeyes non-conference slate for the next five seasons is complete.

The No. 4 Scarlet & Grey are on a bye this weekend and will return to the field on Oct. 7 vs. Maryland at noon from Ohio Stadium.

Future Buckeyes games

2024

Aug. 31: vs. Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 21: vs. Marshall

2025

Aug. 30: vs. Texas

Sept. 13: vs. Ohio

Oct. 18: vs. Connecticut

2026

Sept. 5: vs. Ball State

Sept. 12: at. Texas

Sept. 19: vs. Kent State

2027

Sept. 4: vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 11: vs. New Hampshire

Sept. 18: vs. Alabama

2028

Sept. 2: vs. Buffalo

Sept. 9: at. Alabama

Sept. 16: vs. Northern Illinois