COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will discover on Sunday afternoon which bowl game they will make after its College Football Playoff hopes were dashed on Saturday.

The CFP selection show will take place at noon Sunday where the committee’s final rankings will show which four teams will have the opportunity to play for college football’s national title. It is the final year that only four teams will play in the CFP before its expansion to 12 teams in 2024.

Results in Saturday’s conference championship games likely keep OSU outside of making its second straight CFP appearance. Without a playoff spot, the Buckeyes are likely to play in a New Year’s Six bowl with its bowl game and opponent set to be announced on Sunday after the playoff selection.

At 3 p.m., head coach Ryan Day will hold a news conference to discuss the Buckeyes bowl game and its opponent. You can the news conference live in the player above.

Ohio State’s path to the playoff was shutdown after the Alabama Crimson Tide upset Georgia 27-24 to win the SEC championship and snap the Bulldogs 29-game winning streak. Michigan, Washington, and Florida State each finished 13-0 with conference titles while Alabama, Texas, and Georgia each finished 12-1 with the Crimson Tide and Longhorns claiming conference championships as well.

The committee will have its most difficult decisions its ever had to make with six teams that have legitimate cases to be invited to a semifinal.

Michigan and Washington look like the safest locks to make the playoff and be the top two seeds. FSU, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia are poised to occupy the last two spots with each having strong cases to be put in. Florida State finished 13-0, Alabama won the SEC, Texas won the Big 12 and beat Alabama in Sept., and Georgia’s only loss was to Alabama with a strong schedule throughout.

The playoff semifinals will be played on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The semifinal winners will play in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

