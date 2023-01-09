COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes No. 1 tight end will be back for the 2023 season.

Cade Stover announced Monday morning in a tweet he will return and play for Ohio State next season as a fifth year senior, simply stating “I AM COMING BACK.” The Mansfield, Ohio native had a breakout season at the position after transitioning to tight end after playing linebacker and defensive line previously.

Stover had 36 catches for five touchdowns in the 2022 season and was especially effective in the Buckeyes big win over Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium, catching two touchdowns in the 52-21 win under the lights.

His season ended prematurely after leaving the Peach Bowl against Georgia with back spasms in the 42-21 loss. The Buckeyes are expected to have most if not all of its skill players return for the 2023 season with the major exception of quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud has yet to announce his decision to either enter the NFL Draft or play his senior season.

Stover and the Buckeyes return to the field on Sept. 2 for the season opener against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.