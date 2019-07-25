Buckeyes teach, learn from athletes at Special Skills camp

Ohio State sophomore tight end Jeremy Ruckert was a true freshman last summer, having never taken a snap for the Buckeyes. Yet Ruckert was among the first volunteers to help coach Special Olympics athletes and others with developmental disabilities. Ruckert coached the athletes on how to properly test their vertical jump skills.

Thursday, Ruckert was back at the same post, teaching athletes the vertical jump techniques. “I’ll be here every year I’m at Ohio State.” he said.

Ruckert was one of several Ohio State players taking part in the annual Special Skills football camp at Ohio State. More than 250 athletes from across Ohio enjoyed the unique opportunity to practice where the Buckeyes do, at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

It’s the 7th year for the camp, which started during Urban Meyer’s tenure as head coach at OSU. Ryan Day has opted to continue the new tradition, keeping his players involved in the camp.

Thursday was also a day of celebration for the Buckeyes in a different way. Ohio State players finished their summer weightlifting and training Thursday, as they prepare for the start of training camp late next week.