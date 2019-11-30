Buckeyes tame Wolverines, 56-27, improve to 12-0

ANN ARBOR (WCMH) — Ohio State’s undefeated season remains intact after the Buckeyes’ offense racked up eight touchdowns to beat Michigan 56-27. OSU now has eight straight wins against the Wolverines and Saturday’s win capped off Ohio State’s first perfect regular season since 2012.

The nation’s No. 1 scoring offense flexed its muscle early with the Buckeyes scoring three touchdowns on their first four possessions. That kept the defense afloat, which gave up two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Michigan had no answer for Ohio State’s rushing attack, which ranks fourth in the country. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone and scored first for the Buckeyes on a 5-yard touchdown run to give OSU a 7-6 lead.

All @Jkdobbins22 on this drive!@OhioStateFB finds the end zone on their first possession of the game. 🌰🔥



Sponsored by @exxonmobil pic.twitter.com/anpYVuBtAp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

Justin Fields increased that lead to 14-6 on a 57-yard touchdown to Chris Olave.

Justin Fields hits Chris Olave in stride!@OhioStateFB takes a 14-6 lead over Michigan. pic.twitter.com/rcLIbIQFii — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

The defense gave up a quick touchdown, but the offense responded once again going 75 yards in nine plays capped off with a six-yard touchdown run by Dobbins on 3rd and 4.

🗣 J.K. ALL DAY@OhioStateFB takes a 21-13 lead thanks to @Jkdobbins22's 2nd rushing TD of the day. pic.twitter.com/raWGxpprjX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

It looked like Michigan’s offense would score again, but Shea Patterson fumbled a snap inside the red zone, which was recovered by Ohio State’s Robert Landers to keep it an eight-point game.

FUMBLE!@OhioStateFB recovers the Shea Patterson red zone fumble. pic.twitter.com/ohJejdwa5T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

The Wolverines stopped OSU’s offense, but an offsides penalty on 4th and 4 inside Ohio State territory gave the Buckeyes a second chance. Fields capitalized by throwing a 47-yard pass to Garrett Wilson on the very next play, which set up Dobbins’ third touchdown of the game.

Not 1, Not 2…@Jkdobbins22 scores his THIRD TD of the first half for @OhioStateFB. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oncJIczgoV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

The Wolverines had a chance to pull within eight before the half but a dropped touchdown pass by Donovan Peoples-Jones forced Michigan to settle for a field goal giving Ohio State a 28-16 lead at the half.

Ohio State’s high-powered offense kept its momentum on the first drive of the second half going 75 yards on six plays with another huge 3rd-down touchdown on a six-yard pass from Fields to senior wide receiver K.J. Hill.

KJ Hill gets in on the action!@OhioStateFB leads Michigan 36-15 early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/IXkb6sKGNf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

Fields went down with what looked like a serious leg injury in the third quarter, but he came back on the same drive and threw a 30-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson to put the game out of reach.

Justin Fields scrambles and throws a 30-yard TD in his first play after returning from an apparent knee injury. @OhioStateFB fans, you can breathe now 😅 pic.twitter.com/3jCQp6Cssv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

The Buckeyes will now get ready for the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis next Saturday.