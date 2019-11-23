Buckeyes tame Nittany Lions, improve to 11-0

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State had won every game this season by at least 24 points until it hosted No. 8 Penn State. The Buckeyes survived a third quarter scare by not allowing any points in the fourth quarter to beat the Nittany Lions 28-17 to improve to 11-0.

The Buckeyes led 21-0 at one point but gave up 17 points in six minutes in the third quarter to make it a four-point game going into the last 15 minutes.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, right, drags Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks into the end zone for a score during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) celebrates his touchdown against Penn State with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defenders, left to right, Malik Harrison, Chase Young and Tuf Borland sack Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, center, runs for a first down against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller, left, breaks up a pass intended for Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, right, cuts up field against Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Penn State linebacker Cam Brown, right, causes Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to fumble the ball before crossing the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State recovered the ball for a touchback. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, runs after a catch as Penn State defenders Cam Brown, left, and Jaquan Brisker make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, left, defensive lineman Taron Vincent, second from right, and defensive end Chase Young, right, put the pressure on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes greets fans as he and the Buckeyes walk to Ohio Stadium before their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions breaks up a pass intended for Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes fumbles the ball at the goal line after being upended by Lamont Wade #38 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions passes in the second quarter while being pressured by Baron Browning #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for running room in the second quarter as Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions closes in at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes fends off Lamont Wade #38 of the Penn State Nittany Lions while picking up first down yardage in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Coming into this game, Penn State ranked No. 4 in the country in rush defense allowing just 76 yards a game. But Ohio State carved up the Nittany Lions’ defense on the very first drive running for 91 yards, capped off by a 4-yard touchdown from J.K. Dobbins.

13 plays, 91 yards.@OhioStateFB marches down the field on their opening drive to make it 7-0. pic.twitter.com/5uUtm9hHad — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

It looked like the Buckeyes might run away with the game when Justin Fields dived in for what looked like another touchdown. But replay confirmed Fields fumbled at the one-yard line and Penn State recovered in the endzone for a touchback.

HUGE play for @PennStateFball!



The Nittany Lions force a Justin Fields fumble at the goal line to keep Ohio State out of the end zone 👏 pic.twitter.com/szxvUz1kCJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Neither team scored for the next 15 minutes, but Ohio State broke through right before halftime on a one-yard touchdown from Dobbins on fourth and goal.

J.K. ALL DAY 🙌



The @OhioStateFB RB gets his second rushing TD of the day to put the Buckeyes up 14-0! pic.twitter.com/3lFqZtGOoM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

The Buckeyes used that momentum coming into the second half and scored on their first possession of the third quarter going 75 yards on 10 plays ending in a 24-yard touchdown from Fields to senior K.J. Hill to take a 21-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

What a dime from @justnfields! 👌@OhioStateFB starts the second half off strong to make it 21-0. pic.twitter.com/7MyEbnUG3e — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Penn State answered with its first touchdown of the game by taking the ball 75 yards down the field in nine plays to pull within 14. Dobbins fumbled on the very next possession and a Penn State recovery set up another Nittany Lions’ touchdown leaving Ohio State with a 21-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

FUMBLE!!@PennStateFball comes up with another huge fumble recovery to take over in the red zone! pic.twitter.com/bFBzFqDxzT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

And just like that, @PennStateFball is right back in it! pic.twitter.com/lLUukva4m3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Things went from bad to worse for the Buckeyes after Fields lost his second fumble on the day, leading to a 42-yard field goal for Penn State to pull it within four.

But Chase Young, playing for the first time since his two-game suspension, anchored Ohio State’s defense from there tallying two crucial sacks toward the end of the third quarter. Young was credited with half a sack early in the game, giving him 14 on the season to tie the school record set by Vernon Gholston in 2007. He added two more to set him alone as the all-time single season sack king.

All alone at the 🔝 of the @OhioStateFB single-season sack list.



Here's the record-breaking sack for @youngchase907 💪 pic.twitter.com/8LRmAVlUP3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Penn State had all the momentum.



Enter: @youngchase907 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mmiX23QXpa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

His last sack led to a short Penn State punt, giving Ohio State the ball at the Nittany Lions’ 44-yard-line. Five plays into the drive Justin Fields connected with Chris Olave who made a sensational catch for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 28-17 early in the fourth quarter.

OH MY, @chrisolave_ 😱😱



The @OhioStateFB WR comes down with the TD in double coverage. pic.twitter.com/djB0Mkfg0Y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Justin Hilliard, who’s battled injuries his whole career, made perhaps his best play as a Buckeye with this phenomenal interception to keep it an 11-point game.

Intercepted!@OhioStateFB's defense comes up with their first turnover of the game in a big time spot. pic.twitter.com/4JXtfzzHnY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Ohio State’s last test of the regular season comes against That Team Up North when the Buckeyes travel to face the Wolverines next Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor.