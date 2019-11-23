Buckeyes tame Nittany Lions, improve to 11-0

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State had won every game this season by at least 24 points until it hosted No. 8 Penn State. The Buckeyes survived a third quarter scare by not allowing any points in the fourth quarter to beat the Nittany Lions 28-17 to improve to 11-0.
The Buckeyes led 21-0 at one point but gave up 17 points in six minutes in the third quarter to make it a four-point game going into the last 15 minutes.
Coming into this game, Penn State ranked No. 4 in the country in rush defense allowing just 76 yards a game. But Ohio State carved up the Nittany Lions’ defense on the very first drive running for 91 yards, capped off by a 4-yard touchdown from J.K. Dobbins.
It looked like the Buckeyes might run away with the game when Justin Fields dived in for what looked like another touchdown. But replay confirmed Fields fumbled at the one-yard line and Penn State recovered in the endzone for a touchback.
Neither team scored for the next 15 minutes, but Ohio State broke through right before halftime on a one-yard touchdown from Dobbins on fourth and goal.
The Buckeyes used that momentum coming into the second half and scored on their first possession of the third quarter going 75 yards on 10 plays ending in a 24-yard touchdown from Fields to senior K.J. Hill to take a 21-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the third quarter.
Penn State answered with its first touchdown of the game by taking the ball 75 yards down the field in nine plays to pull within 14. Dobbins fumbled on the very next possession and a Penn State recovery set up another Nittany Lions’ touchdown leaving Ohio State with a 21-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Things went from bad to worse for the Buckeyes after Fields lost his second fumble on the day, leading to a 42-yard field goal for Penn State to pull it within four.
But Chase Young, playing for the first time since his two-game suspension, anchored Ohio State’s defense from there tallying two crucial sacks toward the end of the third quarter. Young was credited with half a sack early in the game, giving him 14 on the season to tie the school record set by Vernon Gholston in 2007. He added two more to set him alone as the all-time single season sack king.
His last sack led to a short Penn State punt, giving Ohio State the ball at the Nittany Lions’ 44-yard-line. Five plays into the drive Justin Fields connected with Chris Olave who made a sensational catch for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 28-17 early in the fourth quarter.
Justin Hilliard, who’s battled injuries his whole career, made perhaps his best play as a Buckeye with this phenomenal interception to keep it an 11-point game.
Ohio State’s last test of the regular season comes against That Team Up North when the Buckeyes travel to face the Wolverines next Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor.