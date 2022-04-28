COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 260 players will realize a lifelong dream in Las Vegas this weekend when their name will be called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Once again, multiple Ohio State players will discover which NFL franchise they will begin their professional careers with. The Buckeyes are widely projected to have a first-round player for the seventh consecutive draft in receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Eighty-five former Buckeyes have been taken in the first round of the draft, the most of any school, with the first being running back Jim McDonald in 1938.

In the past 15 years, the Buckeyes selected in the first round have become some of the top young players in the NFL, won Super Bowls, and one even became a congressman.

Here are the first round picks from Ohio State since 2007.

QB Justin Fields (Active)

Selected: No. 11 in 2021

Team: Chicago Bears

NFL resume: 1 season, 10 starts, 9 touchdowns

CB Damon Arnette (Active)

Selected: No. 19 in 2020

Team: Las Vegas Raiders (Currently: Free Agent)

NFL resume: 2 seasons, 13 games, 29 total tackles

CB Jeff Okudah (Active)

Selected: No. 3 in 2020

Team: Detroit Lions

NFL resume: 2 seasons, 7 starts, 1 interception, Injured for all of 2021 season

DE Chase Young (Active)

Selected: No. 2 in 2020

Team: Washington Commanders (then Redskins)

NFL resume: 2 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 1x Pro Bowler, 24 games, 9 sacks

Selected: No. 15 in 2019

Team: Washington Commanders (then Redskins)

NFL resume: 3 seasons with 2 teams, 13 starts, 12 passing touchdowns

DE Nick Bosa (Active)

Selected: No. 2 in 2019

Team: San Francisco 49ers

NFL resume: 3 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 2x Pro Bowler, 35 games, 24.5 sacks

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears rolls out as he looks for a receiver against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Vikings defeated the Bears 17-9. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Donovan Peoples-Jones #9 of the Michigan Wolverines for the ball during the third quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a fourth down strop during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 27: Jeff Okudah #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after tackling DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 34-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team anticipates a play during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the second half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 27: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a sack against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive end Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

C Billy Price (Active)

Selected: No. 21 in 2018

Team: Cincinnati Bengals (Currently: Free Agent)

NFL resume: 4 seasons with 2 teams, 58 games

CB Denzel Ward (Active)

Selected: No. 4 in 2018

Team: Cleveland Browns

NFL resume: 4 seasons, 2x Pro Bowler, 52 games, 10 interceptions

CB Gareon Conley (Active)

Selected: No. 24 in 2017

Team: Oakland Raiders (Currently: Free Agent)

NFL resume: 3 seasons with 2 teams, 31 games, 4 interceptions. No appearances since 2019

S Malik Hooker (Active)

Selected: No. 15 in 2017

Team: Indianapolis Colts (Currently: Dallas Cowboys)

NFL resume: 5 seasons with 2 teams, 51 games, 8 interceptions

CB Marshon Lattimore (Active)

Selected: No. 11 in 2017

Team: New Orleans Saints

NFL resume: 5 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 4x Pro Bowler, 73 games, 13 interceptions

LB Darron Lee (Active)

Selected: No. 20 in 2016

Team: New York Jets (Currently: Free Agent)

NFL resume: 5 seasons with 3 teams, 58 games, 172 tackles. No appearances since 2020

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 14: Offensive lineman Billy Price #54 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks over the line against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 17: Daniel Jones #8 and Billy Price #69 of the New York Giants walk back to the sideline at the end of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 31: Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers attempts to make a reception against Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Cornerback Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns tips the ball to teammate Morgan Burnett #42 for an interception in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 15: Gareon Conley #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes an interception in the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 03: Gareon Conley #22 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Malik Hooker #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 19: Malik Hooker #28 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 17: Dede Westbrook #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners tackles Marshon Lattimore #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes as he ran an interception back in the first half of their game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after stopping Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers on fourth down during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 12: Linebacker Darron Lee #43 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a play in the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NEVADA – JULY 29: Darron Lee #58 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs a drill during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 29, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada. Cory Littleton #58 looks on at left. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

OT Taylor Decker (Active)

Selected: No. 16 in 2016

Team: Detroit Lions

NFL resume: 6 seasons, 80 games. Started every game he has played in

CB Eli Apple (Active)

Selected: No. 10 in 2016

Team: New York Giants (Currently: Cincinnati Bengals)

NFL resume: 6 seasons with 4 teams, 73 games, 5 interceptions

RB Ezekiel Elliott (Active)

Selected: No. 4 in 2016

Team: Dallas Cowboys

NFL resume: 6 seasons, 2x All-Pro, 3x Pro Bowler, 2x rushing leader, 88 games, 68 touchdowns

DE Joey Bosa (Active)

Selected: No. 3 in 2016

Team: San Diego Chargers

NFL resume: 6 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 4x Pro Bowler, 79 games, 58 sacks

CB Bradley Roby (Active)

Selected: No. 31 in 2014

Team: Denver Broncos (Currently: New Orleans Saints)

NFL resume: 7 seasons with 3 teams, Super Bowl champion (DEN), 103 games, 9 interceptions

LB Ryan Shazier

Selected: No. 15 in 2014

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL resume: 6 seasons, 2x Pro Bowler, 2019 Halas Courage Award, 46 games. Missed final two seasons due to spinal injury

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 25: Taylor Decker #68 of the Ohio State Buckeyes blocks during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2014 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 02: Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Eli Apple #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks up a pass intended for Amara Darboh #82 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts in the end zone before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 12: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after scoring a 33 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, IL – NOVEMBER 14: Joey Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes against Christian DiLauro #67 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 26: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after the Chargers force a fumble during the second quarter in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 6: Bradley Roby #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes steps in front of Quincy Enunwa #18 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers to intercept a pass at Ohio Stadium on October 6, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. Roby returned the interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Bradley Roby #29 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field prior to Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, IL – NOVEMBER 16: Ryan Shazier #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes awaits the start of play against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2013 in Champaign, Illinois. Ohio State defeated Illinois 60-35. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 16: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field following a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DL Cameron Heyward (Active)

Selected: No. 31 in 2011

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL resume: 11 seasons, 4x All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowler, 166 games, 68 sacks

RB Chris “Beanie” Wells

Selected: No. 31 in 2009

Team: Arizona Cardinals

NFL resume: 4 seasons, NFL All-Rookie Team, 51 games, 24 touchdowns

CB Malcolm Jenkins

Selected: No. 14 in 2009

Team: New Orleans Saints

NFL resume: 13 seasons, 2x Super Bowl champion (NO/PHI), 1x All-Pro, 3x Pro Bowler, 199 games

DL Vernon Gholston

Selected: No. 6 in 2008

Team: New York Jets

NFL resume: 3 seasons, 45 games, 42 tackles

WR Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16 representative)

Selected: No. 32 in 2007

Team: Indianapolis Colts

NFL resume: 5 seasons, 40 games, 7 touchdowns

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

Selected: No. 9 in 2007

Team: Miami Dolphins

NFL resume: 14 seasons with 6 teams, PFWA All-Rookie Team, 193 games, 42 touchdowns

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 13: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes chases after quarterback Matt McGloin #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2010 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 05: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 07: Chris Wells #28 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Craig Steltz #16 of the Louisiana State University Tigers during the AllState BCS National Championship on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 25: Running back Beanie Wells #26 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the football into the end zone to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown against the St. Louis Rams during the second quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 25, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 07: Malcolm Jenkins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes steps out of bounds while carrying back an interception in front of Matt Flynn #15 of the Louisiana State University Tigers during the AllState BCS National Championship on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints signals to the crowd as he runs off the field following the 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 03: Vernon Gholston #50 of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves to sack Tyler Donovan #12 of the Wisconsin Badgers on November 3, 2007 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 38-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 21: Vernon Gholston #50 of the New York Jets Tackles Matt Shaub #8 of the Houston Texans during their game on November21, 2010 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, 0H – SEPTEMBER 16: Anthony Gonzalez #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 16, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – JANUARY 13: Anthony Gonzalez #11 of the Indianapolis Colts runs for yards after the catch against the San Diego Chargers during their AFC Divisional Playoff game at the RCA Dome on January 13, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chargers won 28-24. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 08: Ted Ginn Jr. #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes returns the opening kickoff for a 93 yard touchdown run against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the 2007 Tostitos BCS National Championship Game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 8, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona.. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 24: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)