Buckeyes take at-risk kids shopping in Arizona

GLENDALE, Arizona (WCMH) — After Monday’s practice, 50 Ohio State University players met with children from Child Crisis Arizona, an organization that supports at-risk youth in the state.

Each Buckeye paired with a child in need to help them go on a $200 Christmas shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Scottsdale just in time for Christmas.

“We’ve never done an outreach like this before and this is really cool, not to just, you know, be able to give back to the community but also to see, you know, these young kids and their reaction when they walk in and they say, you know, holy cow, look at everything in this store, like I don’t even know where to start,” said Liam McCullough, a senior long snapper for the Buckeyes.

“We got two pair of shoes and two hoodies, so we got two little outfits to where around,” said freshman defensive end Zach Harrison.