COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A star offensive lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes is taking his football career to the next stage.

Tackle Paris Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday afternoon he will forgo his fourth year of eligibility at OSU and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old from Cincinnati was a consensus all-American in the 2022 season after leading the Buckeyes offensive line unit in all 13 games.

Johnson Jr. is projected to be among the top picks in this spring’s NFL Draft standing at 6’6″ and 310 pounds after allowing just 14 pressures on more than 440 pass-blocking snaps. Him and fellow Big Ten lineman, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, are considered the best two offensive lineman available.

Teams like the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and New York Jets are among the NFL sides with top-15 picks that could go with Johnson Jr. or another offensive lineman with a first round selection.

A Buckeyes offensive lineman has not been selected in the first round of an NFL Draft since 2018, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected center Billy Price with the 21st pick.