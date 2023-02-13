COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has just four games left in the regular season and kept its previous ranking from last week into this week.

The Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4) have been ranked No. 13 in the new Associated Press poll for the second week in a row. OSU played just once this past week as they defeated Minnesota by 30 points on Wednesday for its first home win since Jan. 19.

College basketball’s top team and defending champions South Carolina solidified its top spot further with a Sunday win over previously unbeaten LSU. The Gamecocks are now the only unbeaten team in the country.

Currently, OSU stands in fourth place in the Big Ten standings as they fight to hold on to a quarterfinal berth in March’s Big Ten tournament. The conference tournament begins on March 1 and will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

OSU faces a gauntlet in its final four matches of the year beginning with a contest Monday night at home against No. 2 Indiana at 7 p.m. After a Thursday game at Penn State, the Buckeyes will close the season with a road trip to No. 12 Michigan on Feb. 20 and a Feb. 24 home match against No. 8 Maryland.

AP Poll (Feb. 13, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Indiana 3 Stanford 4 Utah 5 LSU 6 UCONN 7 Iowa 8 Maryland 9 Duke 10 Notre Dame 11 Virginia Tech 12 Michigan 13 Ohio State 14 Villanova 15 Oklahoma 16 UCLA 17 Texas 18 Arizona 19 North Carolina 20 Gonzaga 21 Colorado 22 Iowa State 23 UNLV 24 Florida State 25 USC