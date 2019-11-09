Buckeyes shell Terrapins 73-14, improve to 9-0

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes ran Maryland out of Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon beating the Terrapins 73-14.

The Buckeyes scored six touchdowns on their first six possessions proving why they’re No. 1 in offensive efficiency. Meanwhile, the defense held Maryland to zero points, 66 yards and five first downs in the first half while playing without standout defensive end Chase Young.

Young’s pending suspension had no impact on the defense as the Buckeyes held an opponent to 14 points or less for an eighth-straight game.

Justin Fields entered the game with 33 touchdowns, second-most in the country. He added four more against Maryland giving him 37 touchdowns on the season, which is three more than Jalen Hurts and four more than Joe Burrow who both play later in the day. Fields and the offense totaled 22 first downs, 363 yards (200 passing and 163 rushing) and went 8-for-8 on 3rd down in the first half.

Ohio State got the scoring party started with an eight-play, 42 yard drive capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Binjimen Victor. Fields rushed for a four-yard touchdown on the next drive, threw a four-yard touchdown to K.J. Hill on the third drive and threw a two-yard touchdown to Chris Olave on the fourth drive. J.K. Dobbins added two rushing touchdowns on the fifth and sixth possessions to put Ohio State up 42-0 at halftime. Here’s a look at all of those touchdowns:

6 plays. 46 yards. 1 minute, 43 seconds.@OhioStateFB wastes no time! pic.twitter.com/NmO33d2CeP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2019

Justin Fields gets his 10th rushing TD of the season to put @OhioStateFB up 14-0 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/occFBodrBv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2019

Another one.



K.J. Hill gives @OhioStateFB a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/CGclg4loH9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2019

WIDE. OPEN.



Chris Olave gets one of the easiest TDs of his career to put @OhioStateFB up 28-0. pic.twitter.com/Z3s2eJd4lT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2019

We've run out of ways to tell you @OhioStateFB has scored a TD. pic.twitter.com/VKWvlgRiz6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2019

🙌 @Jkdobbins22 gets his second of the day to extend @OhioStateFB's lead pic.twitter.com/r5JDNDcrFC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2019

Second and third stringers filtered into the game in the second half and did their part in helping Ohio State remain undefeated.

The Buckeyes will travel for an away game for the first time in nearly a month when they take on Rutgers next Saturday.