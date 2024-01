COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University announced when the 2024 Spring Football Game will take place.

Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Anderson posted a graphic on X showing a “save the date” for the spring game, set to be played on Saturday, April 13.

The game will be held at the end of the program’s annual Football Coaches Clinic.

There is no word on tickets yet. For last year’s spring game, tickets went on sale approximately three weeks after the official announcement of the game.