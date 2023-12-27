ARLINGTON, Tex. (WCMH) — Two of the Buckeyes star offensive players have announced their status’ for Friday’s Cotton Bowl.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson and tight end Cade Stover said on Wednesday afternoon they will play for the Scarlet & Grey against Missouri and not sit out. Henderson has yet to announce whether he will return to Ohio State in 2024 or declare for the NFL Draft, where currently he’d be projected to be a mid-round pick. Stover. a senior, said he will likely have less game time than usual.

Henderson has practiced with the team throughout the week and has been an instrumental part of OSU’s offense in 2023. In nine games this season, he ran for 854 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 229 receiving yards on 19 catches. Henderson had four games with over 100 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in all but one of the games he played.

Stover, a Mansfield-native, has been an important piece for the Buckeyes pass catching team, playing in nine games where he amassed 576 yards and scored five touchdowns on 41 catches.

Many other Buckeyes players that are considered prospects for this spring’s NFL Draft have yet to announce their decisions about Friday’s game, including star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State is playing Missouri for the first time since 1998 and has won ten of the previous 11 meetings against the Tigers.