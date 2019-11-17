Live Now
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day discusses 56-21 win over Rutgers

Buckeyes rout Rutgers 56-21, improve to 10-0

PISCATAWAY, NJ (WCMH) — Four minutes. Well three minutes and 36 seconds to be exact. That’s how long it took No. 2 Ohio State to force two turnovers and score two touchdowns in what would be a 56-21 blowout win over Rutgers.

The Buckeyes came to Piscataway, New Jersey, the birthplace of college football, and left with their fifth 50-plus scoring outing while the defense forced three turnovers with all three turning into touchdowns.

Ohio State ranks No. 1 in offensive efficiency and showed why once again scoring four touchdowns on its first four possessions. The Buckeyes also added a touchdown right before halftime leading 35-7 at the break.

Shaun Wade got the excitement started on the second play of the game with this incredible interception:

The Buckeyes scored four plays later on an 18-yard touchdown run from J.K. Dobbins. Ohio State’s defense once again forced a turnover on the ensuing Rutgers’ possession and once again the Buckeyes capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown from Justin Fields to Binjimen Victor.

Ohio State stayed hot on offense with J.K. Dobbins adding another rushing touchdown in the first quarter, K.J. Hill snagged a 35-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and Victor caught his second touchdown on a 24-yard throw from Fields. Fields threw a career-high 305 yards and four touchdowns and did so in less than three full quarters.

Here are the first four Ohio State touchdowns:

The play of the game came early in the third quarter on a 42-yard pass to Chris Olave who caught it with his legs:

On the very next play, Luke Farrell had a great catch of his own pulling in a one-handed 14-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to give Ohio State a 42-7 lead.

Backups played the rest of the way and held their ground giving OSU its 10th-straight win by 24 points or more. The last Big Ten team to do that was Ohio State back in 1973 during a season in which the Buckeyes went 10-0-1 including a Rose Bowl win over USC.

Ohio State will face arguably its biggest test next week when it hosts No. 9 Penn State at noon. The Nittany Lions are 9-1 this season with their only loss coming to Minnesota.

