COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have risen in the coaches poll after defeating Minnesota 37-3 on Saturday.

Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the new USA Today coaches poll with just one regular season game to go, breaking the undefeated Buckeyes third place streak held since Sept. 24. Georgia once again took the top spot, while Michigan dropped to No. 3 and and Florida State remained at No. 4.

Ohio State is in a position to make the four-team College Football Playoff in three weeks, but fell out of the No. 1 spot in the playoffs poll for the first time this season. Georgia jumped from No. 2 to take the top spot with Michigan at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4.

2023 marks the final season the top-four ranked teams will qualify for the playoff before the CFP’s expansion to 12 teams next season.

Ohio State will play Michigan in Ann Arbor at noon on Nov. 25, likely deciding the Big Ten east division champion. The Buckeyes have not beaten Michigan since 2019 and have not won the conference title since 2020.

Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games after defeating Maryland 31-24 on Saturday. The Wolverines once again played with head coach Jim Harbaugh who was serving the second game of his suspension for the sign-stealing scheme that has put an even bigger spotlight on the Michigan program over the past few weeks.

Coaches Poll (Nov. 19, 2023)

1 Georgia 2 Ohio State 3 Michigan 4 Florida State 5 Washington 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Louisville 10 Missouri 11 Penn State 12 Ole Miss 13 Oklahoma 14 LSU 15 Oregon State 16 Arizona 17 Notre Dame 18 Tulane 19 Iowa 20 Kansas State 21 Oklahoma State 22 Liberty 23 Tennessee 24 North Carolina State 25 SMU