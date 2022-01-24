COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball has returned to the AP Top 25 Poll as the 22nd ranked team in the latest release.
The Buckeyes are on a tear right now with six consecutive victories, including two this past week over Maryland and Rutgers with a combined 175 points in those wins.
Ohio State is back in Columbus for its lone game this week against No. 7 Michigan on Thursday. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve, the last loss for OSU.
AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 24)
|1
|South Carolina (17-1)
|2
|Stanford (14-3)
|3
|N.C. State (18-2)
|4
|Tennessee (18-1)
|5
|Louisville (16-2)
|6
|Indiana (14-2)
|7
|Michigan (16-2)
|7
|Arizona (14-2)
|9
|Texas (14-3)
|10
|UCONN (11-4)
|11
|Baylor (13-4)
|12
|LSU (17-3)
|13
|Iowa State (16-3)
|14
|Georgia Tech (15-4)
|15
|Georgia (15-4)
|16
|BYU (15-1)
|17
|Maryland (13-6)
|18
|Oklahoma (16-3)
|19
|Oregon (11-5)
|20
|Notre Dame (14-4)
|21
|Duke (13-4)
|22
|Ohio State (15-3)
|23
|Iowa (12-4)
|24
|Ole Miss (17-2)
|25
|Kansas State (15-4)