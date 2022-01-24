COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball has returned to the AP Top 25 Poll as the 22nd ranked team in the latest release.

The Buckeyes are on a tear right now with six consecutive victories, including two this past week over Maryland and Rutgers with a combined 175 points in those wins.

Ohio State is back in Columbus for its lone game this week against No. 7 Michigan on Thursday. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve, the last loss for OSU.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 24)

1South Carolina (17-1)
2Stanford (14-3)
3N.C. State (18-2)
4Tennessee (18-1)
5Louisville (16-2)
6Indiana (14-2)
7Michigan (16-2)
7Arizona (14-2)
9Texas (14-3)
10UCONN (11-4)
11Baylor (13-4)
12LSU (17-3)
13Iowa State (16-3)
14Georgia Tech (15-4)
15Georgia (15-4)
16BYU (15-1)
17Maryland (13-6)
18Oklahoma (16-3)
19Oregon (11-5)
20Notre Dame (14-4)
21Duke (13-4)
22Ohio State (15-3)
23Iowa (12-4)
24Ole Miss (17-2)
25Kansas State (15-4)