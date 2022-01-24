COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball has returned to the AP Top 25 Poll as the 22nd ranked team in the latest release.

The Buckeyes are on a tear right now with six consecutive victories, including two this past week over Maryland and Rutgers with a combined 175 points in those wins.

Ohio State is back in Columbus for its lone game this week against No. 7 Michigan on Thursday. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve, the last loss for OSU.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 24)

1 South Carolina (17-1) 2 Stanford (14-3) 3 N.C. State (18-2) 4 Tennessee (18-1) 5 Louisville (16-2) 6 Indiana (14-2) 7 Michigan (16-2) 7 Arizona (14-2) 9 Texas (14-3) 10 UCONN (11-4) 11 Baylor (13-4) 12 LSU (17-3) 13 Iowa State (16-3) 14 Georgia Tech (15-4) 15 Georgia (15-4) 16 BYU (15-1) 17 Maryland (13-6) 18 Oklahoma (16-3) 19 Oregon (11-5) 20 Notre Dame (14-4) 21 Duke (13-4) 22 Ohio State (15-3) 23 Iowa (12-4) 24 Ole Miss (17-2) 25 Kansas State (15-4)