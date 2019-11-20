Buckeyes remain in second place in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University in second place in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

The Buckeyes, who routed Rutgers 56-21 Nov. 16, fell to second last week after debuting at number 1 in playoff poll two weeks ago.

LSU remained in the top spot for the second week in a row, following the team’s 58-37 win Saturday against Mississippi.

Rounding out the top five are Clemson (3), Georgia (4), and Alabama (5).

Alabama’s starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent successful hip surgery earlier this week but will be out for the rest of the season. This did not hurt the Crimson Tide’s ranking this week — they were fifth last week as well.

The 13-member committee will produce two more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on Selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The semifinals will be held this season at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28. The national championship game is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

The last two teams on Ohio State’s schedule are Penn State (Nov. 23) and Michigan (Nov. 30).

In Tuesday’s poll, Penn State came in at No. 8, up one spot from last week, while Michigan was No. 13, up two spots.

Ohio State

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) was ranked 2 for the second week in a row in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes had been outscoring opponents by over 42 points per game, the biggest margin in the nation.

Wisconsin was supposed to be the biggest challenge of the season for Ohio State. Instead, the Buckeyes rolled past the Badgers with a 38-7 win in a steady rain Oct. 26.

The Buckeyes continued their winning ways Nov. 9 with the huge win over Maryland, the second time this season OSU has scored more than 70 points in a game.

Last Saturday, it was Rutgers who fell to the Buckeye scoring behemoth.

Ohio State hosts Penn State (9-1) Saturday in it’s biggest contest of the season. Kickoff is at noon.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Week 3

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Oregon Utah Penn State Oklahoma Minnesota Florida Wisconsin Michigan Baylor Auburn Notre Dame Iowa Memphis Cincinnati Boise State Oklahoma State Iowa State Southern Cal Appalachian State SMU

The selection committee will provide weekly updated rankings until Dec. 3, culminating in the College Football Playoff selection show, which is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 — 7-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — 7-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day) – Noon-4 p.m. (ESPN)

A 13-member College Football selection committee made up of people with experience as coaches, players, college administrators, athletic directors and journalists, according to the NCAA. Here is a list of the members:

Rob Mullens (chair) (Oregon athletic director)

Gary Barta (Iowa athletic director)

Frank Beamer (former Virginia Tech head coach)

Paola Boivin (Arizona State professor)

Joe Castiglione (Oklahoma athletic director)

Ken Hatfield (former head coach at three FBS schools)

Chris Howard (Robert Morris president)

Ronnie Lott (Former Southern California All-American)

Terry Mohajir (Arkansas State athletic director)

Ray Odierno (Former United States Army Chief of Staff)

R.C. Slocum (former Texas A&M head coach)

Todd Stansbury (Georgia Tech athletic director)

Scott Stricklin (Florida athletic director)