Buckeyes reclaim top spot in College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks for an open receiver as Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos chases him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coming off the Buckeyes’ toughest game of the season, The Ohio State University jumped from second to first in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Buckeyes, maintaining their No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll this week, routed Penn State 28-17 Saturday. The 11-point spread was the closest a team lost to OSU this season.

LSU, the number 1 team in the rankings for the last two weeks, slipped back to second, after beating Arkansas 56-20 Saturday.

Both the Buckeyes and the Tigers improved to 11-0 on the season and both clinched conference playoff spots with this past weekend’s wins.

Rounding out the top five are Clemson (3), Georgia (4), and Alabama (5).

The 13-member committee will produce one more set of rankings next Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on Selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The semifinals will be held this season at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28. The national championship game is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

The last team on OSU’s schedule is that team to the north, *ichigan, on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Penn State, last week’s number 8, fell two spots to 10th, while *ichigan, held on to 13th place for the second week in a row.

Ohio State

Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) was ranked 2 for the third week in a row in the AP Top 25 poll.

Before Saturday’s Penn State game, the Buckeyes had been outscoring opponents by over 42 points per game, the biggest margin in the nation.

Catch Path to the Playoff Wednesday at 2 p.m., streaming live right here on NBC4i.com

The Nittany Lions provided the toughest contest for the Buckeyes this season. However, with Chase Young back and QB Justin Fields and RB J.K. Dobbins firing on all cylinders, OSU was able to fight off a PSU second-half 17-point surge. It was the first time this season the Buckeyes had to step up in the second half.

The Buckeyes rolled past Wisconsin with a 38-7 win in a steady rain Oct. 26.

The Buckeyes continued their winning ways Nov. 9 with the huge win over Maryland, the second time this season OSU has scored more than 70 points in a game.

Then, on Nov. 16, it was Rutgers who fell to the Buckeye scoring behemoth, 56-21.

Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to face the *ichigan Wolverines Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Week 4

Ohio State LSU Clemson Georgia Alabama Utah Oklahoma Minnesota Baylor Penn State Florida Wisconsin *ichigan Oregon Auburn Notre Dame Iowa Memphis Cincinnati Boise State Oklahoma State Southern Cal Iowa State Virginia Tech Appalachian State

2019 College Football Playoff rankings schedule

The selection committee will provide weekly updated rankings until Dec. 3, culminating in the College Football Playoff selection show, which is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — 7-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day) – Noon-4 p.m. (ESPN)

Who votes on the College Football Playoff rankings?

A 13-member College Football selection committee made up of people with experience as coaches, players, college administrators, athletic directors and journalists, according to the NCAA. Here is a list of the members:

Rob Mullens (chair) (Oregon athletic director)

Gary Barta (Iowa athletic director)

Frank Beamer (former Virginia Tech head coach)

Paola Boivin (Arizona State professor)

Joe Castiglione (Oklahoma athletic director)

Ken Hatfield (former head coach at three FBS schools)

Chris Howard (Robert Morris president)

Ronnie Lott (Former Southern California All-American)

Terry Mohajir (Arkansas State athletic director)

Ray Odierno (Former United States Army Chief of Staff)

R.C. Slocum (former Texas A&M head coach)

Todd Stansbury (Georgia Tech athletic director)

Scott Stricklin (Florida athletic director)