COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the greatest Ohio State receivers has decided he will go pro.

Junior wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially declared for the NFL Draft and will forgo his final year of eligibility at Ohio State. Harrison is projected to be among the top picks in April’s draft and could be the highest picked wide receiver in the draft since Calvin Johnson was picked second in 2007.

Harrison Jr. posted on X Thursday afternoon, announcing his decision.

“To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field. I appreciate the support these past three years.”

“With that said, I have decided to declare for the NFL draft. Truly a dream come true.”

“Go Bucks.”

The 21-year-old from Philadelphia ended his Buckeyes career as the most accomplished receiver in the program’s history. In his three seasons in Columbus, Harrison caught 150 passes for nearly 2,500 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. He became a two-time unanimous All-American in 2023 along with adding the Biletnikoff Award, Big Ten offensive player of the year, and finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Harrison Jr., the son of NFL hall of fame receiver Marvin Harrison, shined in his two bowl game appearances for the Buckeyes. In the 2021 Rose Bowl as a freshman, he scored three touchdowns in the Buckeyes 48-45 win over Utah.

He then played in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl against Georgia. Harrison Jr. scored two touchdowns in the first half before suffering a concussion in the third quarter, forcing him out of the game. The Buckeyes fell to the Bulldogs 42-41 after a missed OSU field goal as time expired.

In 2023, he sat out of the Cotton Bowl game to avoid risking injury in preparation for February’s NFL combine in Indianapolis. Without Harrison, the Buckeyes lost 14-3 to Missouri.

The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft is owned by the Chicago Bears, who acquired the pick from the Carolina Panthers last year in a trade for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. Former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields leads the Bears and could create an OSU offensive duo in the Windy City should Harrison become the first Buckeye to be picked first overall since Orlando Pace in 1997.

Harrison Jr. looks poised to be at least a top-five pick in the draft, which, in order, includes the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. The top of the draft order is expected to shuffle with numerous mock drafts predicting trades between the teams.

The NFL Draft is on April 25 in Detroit.

Earlier Thursday fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka announced his intention to stay at Ohio State for his senior season.