Buckeyes react to looming showdown with Wisconsin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State players spoke with the media Wednesday breaking down the No. 3 Buckeyes’ top-15 showdown with No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.

“We are both built on toughness. It’s a war,” Ohio State offensive lineman Brandon Bowen said. “Everyone knows Wisconsin is a tough, ram it down your throat type of offense and stop the run kind of defense and we’re the exact same so when two teams get together like that you just know it’s going to be a battle.”

For starters, this game features two of the nation’s best defenses. Ohio State ranks No. 2 in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense while the Badgers rank first in all three of those categories. Wisconsin also ranks first in rushing defense, and the Buckeyes aren’t far behind as the ninth-ranked team.

“They have a great front seven, great DB’s, I think they have a great scheme,” Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields said. “As we all know, they have the No. 1 defense statistically in the country so we’ve just been preparing for them.”

But both Wisconsin and Ohio State’s rushing defenses will face its biggest test of the season. Ohio State ranks third in the country with 287.1 yards a game led by J.K. Dobbins who is No. 4 in the country in rushing yards with 947 yards. Right in front of him is Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor who has 10 more rushing yards than Dobbins at 957 yards.

These teams do differ in one major way. Ohio State is coming off a 52-3 road win against Northwestern, while the Badgers lost to Illinois as a 31-point favorite.

“I feel like they’re going to try to come in here and prove something,” Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill said. “They are a tough team already. I feel like after a loss this practice week has been different for them and so we know that as a team we have to try to out practice them each day.”

History has also been on the side of the Buckeyes who have not lost to Wisconsin since 2010. We’ll see if history repeats itself when the Buckeyes face off with the Badgers at noon inside Ohio Stadium.