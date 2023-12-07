COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Yet another Buckeye is leaving Ohio State by way of a transfer.

Wednesday evening running back Chip Trayanum posted on X that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Dear Buckeyes, Thank you for allowing me to obtain my degree from this prestigious university and play in the Shoe,” Trayanum wrote. “To the Brotherhood: I love you guys. We made a lifetime of memories over the last two years. Thank you for always supporting.”

This season Trayanum was second on the team with 373 yards on 85 carries, adding three touchdowns and 53 receiving yards. He led the team in carries and yards (20-61) and scored a touchdown in Ohio State’s 37-17 victory over Maryland.

Trayanum, who transferred to OSU from Arizona State in 2022, becomes the 13th Ohio State football player to enter the transfer window since Nov. 30, according to on3.com. Others include QB Kyle McCord, WR Julian Fleming, RB Evan Pryor and DE Omari Abor.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 18: Rrunning back Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes jumps over defensive back Tre’Von Jones #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers as he carries the ball during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Without Trayanum, Pryor and Miyan Williams, who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, Ohio State may not have any of its remaining backs for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri. OSU could lean on TreVeyon Henderson; however he is also eligible for the draft and has not yet announced his plans for the bowl game.

Other backs on the roster include Dallan Hayden, who ran for 553 yards and five touchdowns last season, but just 110 yards on 19 carries this season. TC Caffey, who played in just two games in 2022, is also available.

The Cotton Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.