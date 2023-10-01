COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State got the week off from playing after its nail-biting 17-14 win over Notre Dame and even without a game, they retained its ranking.

Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the newly released USA Today coaches poll after the fifth week of college football. While the top-three in the poll remained the same (No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 OSU), Texas and Florida State swapped spots in the top-five with the Longhorns moving up to No. 4.

Ohio State received two first-place votes, the second-most this week behind the near unanimous No. 1 Bulldogs, who garnered 59 first-place votes.

Multiple teams joined the coaches rankings after week five including No. 20 Kentucky, No. 22 Missouri, No. 24 Fresno State, and No. 25 Louisville. Florida, Kansas, and Kansas State all dropped out of the rankings.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will host Maryland on Saturday at noon from Ohio Stadium in the team’s first Big Ten game in Columbus.

Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of primetime Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 7 p.m. with No. 2 Michigan taking on Minnesota.

Coaches Poll (Oct. 1, 2023)

1 Georgia (59) 2 Michigan (2) 3 Ohio State (2) 4 Texas (1) 5 Florida State 6 Penn State 7 USC 8 Washington 9 Oregon 10 Alabama 11 Notre Dame 12 Oklahoma 13 North Carolina 14 Washington State 15 Ole Miss 16 Oregon State 17 Miami (FL) 18 Tennessee 19 Utah 20 Kentucky 21 Duke 22 Missouri 23 LSU 24 Fresno State 25 Louisville