COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State got the week off from playing after its nail-biting 17-14 win over Notre Dame and even without a game, they retained its ranking.
Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the newly released USA Today coaches poll after the fifth week of college football. While the top-three in the poll remained the same (No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 OSU), Texas and Florida State swapped spots in the top-five with the Longhorns moving up to No. 4.
Ohio State received two first-place votes, the second-most this week behind the near unanimous No. 1 Bulldogs, who garnered 59 first-place votes.
Multiple teams joined the coaches rankings after week five including No. 20 Kentucky, No. 22 Missouri, No. 24 Fresno State, and No. 25 Louisville. Florida, Kansas, and Kansas State all dropped out of the rankings.
The No. 3 Buckeyes will host Maryland on Saturday at noon from Ohio Stadium in the team’s first Big Ten game in Columbus.
Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of primetime Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 7 p.m. with No. 2 Michigan taking on Minnesota.
Coaches Poll (Oct. 1, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (59)
|2
|Michigan (2)
|3
|Ohio State (2)
|4
|Texas (1)
|5
|Florida State
|6
|Penn State
|7
|USC
|8
|Washington
|9
|Oregon
|10
|Alabama
|11
|Notre Dame
|12
|Oklahoma
|13
|North Carolina
|14
|Washington State
|15
|Ole Miss
|16
|Oregon State
|17
|Miami (FL)
|18
|Tennessee
|19
|Utah
|20
|Kentucky
|21
|Duke
|22
|Missouri
|23
|LSU
|24
|Fresno State
|25
|Louisville