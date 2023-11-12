COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State got the dominant win it needed as they defeated Michigan State by five touchdowns in Columbus. Despite that big win, they have not budged in the new rankings.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) have been ranked No. 3 in the latest USA Today coaches poll with just two regular season games to go. OSU has kept that spot for most the season behind Georgia and Michigan, who they sit ahead of in the playoff rankings.

Ohio State’s win over the Spartans likely is enough to maintain its No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll. The new CFP rankings will release on Tuesday evening.

No. 9 Penn State was one of two top-ten teams to lose in Week 11 as they suffered a 24-15 defeat to No. 2 Michigan, whose head coach Jim Harbaugh was absent from the sidelines amidst the team’s sign-stealing scandal. No. 10 Mississippi also was handed its second defeat, falling to No. 1 Georgia 52-17 in Athens.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 12 and Ole Miss to No. 14 while Louisville and Oregon State pushed their way into the top-ten in the coaches poll.

The last game at Ohio Stadium this season will pit the Buckeyes against Minnesota on Saturday at 4 p.m. After that will be OSU’s showdown with Michigan in Ann Arbor at noon on Nov. 25 that will likely decide the Big Ten east division champion. The Buckeyes have not beaten Michigan since 2019 and have not won the conference title since 2020.

Coaches Poll (Nov. 12, 2023)

1 Georgia (58) 2 Michigan (3) 3 Ohio State (3) 4 Florida State 5 Washington 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Louisville 10 Oregon State 11 Missouri 12 Penn State 13 Oklahoma 14 Ole Miss 15 LSU 16 Utah 17 Tulane 18 Notre Dame 19 Tennessee 20 North Carolina 21 James Madison 22 Arizona 23 Iowa 24 Kansas State 25 Oklahoma State