COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team won on Thursday with an epic buzzer beater and that has propelled them up the rankings.
The Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0) have been ranked No. 23 in the new AP men’s college basketball poll following the team’s last-gasp victory over Rutgers 67-66 on Thursday in Columbus. Tanner Holden’s buzzer-beater gave OSU its second-straight win as they enter the tail-end of its non-conference schedule.
The rankings saw another big shakeup after No. 1 Houston lost to No. 8 Alabama 71-65 on Saturday, putting Purdue as the new top-ranked side in the country. The Crimson Tide’s second win over a No. 1 team this season has them up to No. 4 in the latest poll.
Ohio State will play just once this week as they head to Chapel Hill for a Saturday meeting with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The preseason No. 1 team dropped out of the top 25 after losing four consecutive games. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
AP Poll (Dec. 12, 2022)
|1
|Purdue (27)
|2
|Virginia (19)
|3
|UCONN (15)
|4
|Alabama
|5
|Houston
|6
|Tennessee (1)
|7
|Texas
|8
|Kansas
|9
|Arizona
|10
|Arkansas
|11
|Baylor
|12
|Duke
|13
|Kentucky
|14
|Indiana
|15
|Gonzaga
|16
|UCLA
|17
|Mississippi State
|18
|Illinois
|19
|Auburn
|20
|Maryland
|21
|TCU
|22
|Wisconsin
|23
|Ohio State
|24
|Virginia Tech
|25
|Miami