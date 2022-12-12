COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team won on Thursday with an epic buzzer beater and that has propelled them up the rankings.

The Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0) have been ranked No. 23 in the new AP men’s college basketball poll following the team’s last-gasp victory over Rutgers 67-66 on Thursday in Columbus. Tanner Holden’s buzzer-beater gave OSU its second-straight win as they enter the tail-end of its non-conference schedule.

The rankings saw another big shakeup after No. 1 Houston lost to No. 8 Alabama 71-65 on Saturday, putting Purdue as the new top-ranked side in the country. The Crimson Tide’s second win over a No. 1 team this season has them up to No. 4 in the latest poll.

Ohio State will play just once this week as they head to Chapel Hill for a Saturday meeting with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The preseason No. 1 team dropped out of the top 25 after losing four consecutive games. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

AP Poll (Dec. 12, 2022)

1 Purdue (27) 2 Virginia (19) 3 UCONN (15) 4 Alabama 5 Houston 6 Tennessee (1) 7 Texas 8 Kansas 9 Arizona 10 Arkansas 11 Baylor 12 Duke 13 Kentucky 14 Indiana 15 Gonzaga 16 UCLA 17 Mississippi State 18 Illinois 19 Auburn 20 Maryland 21 TCU 22 Wisconsin 23 Ohio State 24 Virginia Tech 25 Miami