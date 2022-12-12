COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team won on Thursday with an epic buzzer beater and that has propelled them up the rankings.

The Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0) have been ranked No. 23 in the new AP men’s college basketball poll following the team’s last-gasp victory over Rutgers 67-66 on Thursday in Columbus. Tanner Holden’s buzzer-beater gave OSU its second-straight win as they enter the tail-end of its non-conference schedule.

The rankings saw another big shakeup after No. 1 Houston lost to No. 8 Alabama 71-65 on Saturday, putting Purdue as the new top-ranked side in the country. The Crimson Tide’s second win over a No. 1 team this season has them up to No. 4 in the latest poll.

Ohio State will play just once this week as they head to Chapel Hill for a Saturday meeting with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The preseason No. 1 team dropped out of the top 25 after losing four consecutive games. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

AP Poll (Dec. 12, 2022)

1Purdue (27)
2Virginia (19)
3UCONN (15)
4Alabama
5Houston
6Tennessee (1)
7Texas
8Kansas
9Arizona
10Arkansas
11Baylor
12Duke
13Kentucky
14Indiana
15Gonzaga
16UCLA
17Mississippi State
18Illinois
19Auburn
20Maryland
21TCU
22Wisconsin
23Ohio State
24Virginia Tech
25Miami