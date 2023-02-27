COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — March is almost here and with it comes postseason basketball for the Ohio State women who head into the month of madness moving back up in the rankings.

The Buckeyes (23-6, 12-6) sit at the No. 14 spot in the new Associated Press poll after ending the regular season with a win at No. 17 Michigan and a home loss to No. 5 Maryland. The regular season results for OSU earned them a double-bye for this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.

The next game for OSU will be Friday afternoon when they face one of Michigan, Minnesota or Penn State. Against those three teams, the Buckeyes are 5-0. Ohio State has not won a Big Ten conference tournament since 2018 but has made the final as recently as 2020.

Big Ten postseason play begins Wednesday with the final set for Sunday afternoon from the Target Center. The women’s March Madness bracket will be announced on March 12.

AP Poll (Feb. 27, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Indiana 3 Utah 4 LSU 5 Maryland 6 Stanford 7 Iowa 8 Virginia Tech 9 UCONN 10 Notre Dame 11 Villanova 12 Texas 13 Duke 14 Ohio State 15 Gonzaga 16 Oklahoma 17 Michigan 18 North Carolina 19 UCLA 20 Colorado 21 Arizona 22 UNLV 23 Iowa State 24 Middle Tennessee 25 South Florida