Buckeyes ranked 23rd in preseason poll for men’s basketball

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is ranked 23rd in the preseason men’s college basketball poll released Monday by the Associated Press.

The Buckeyes, under fourth-year coach Chris Holtmann, return nine players from a team that went 21-10, but their run ended suddenly when the postseason was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This season is currently scheduled to open at Value City Arena on Dec. 2 against Morehead State after Ohio State pulled out last week from the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That state is under a recommended quarantine by the Ohio Department of Health for a high positivity rate of COVID-19.

Also from the Big Ten in the preseason Top 25 are No. 5 Iowa, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan.

Here is the complete preseason Top 25:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Villanova
  4. Virginia
  5. Iowa
  6. Kansas
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Illinois
  9. Duke
  10. Kentucky
  11. Creighton
  12. Tennessee
  13. Michigan State
  14. Texas Tech
  15. West Virginia
  16. North Carolina
  17. Houston
  18. Arizona State
  19. Texas
  20. Oregon
  21. Florida State
  22. UCLA
  23. Ohio State
  24. Rutgers
  25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools