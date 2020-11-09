Buckeyes ranked 23rd in preseason poll for men’s basketball

Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is ranked 23rd in the preseason men’s college basketball poll released Monday by the Associated Press.

The Buckeyes, under fourth-year coach Chris Holtmann, return nine players from a team that went 21-10, but their run ended suddenly when the postseason was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This season is currently scheduled to open at Value City Arena on Dec. 2 against Morehead State after Ohio State pulled out last week from the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That state is under a recommended quarantine by the Ohio Department of Health for a high positivity rate of COVID-19.

Also from the Big Ten in the preseason Top 25 are No. 5 Iowa, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan.

Here is the complete preseason Top 25:

Gonzaga Baylor Villanova Virginia Iowa Kansas Wisconsin Illinois Duke Kentucky Creighton Tennessee Michigan State Texas Tech West Virginia North Carolina Houston Arizona State Texas Oregon Florida State UCLA Ohio State Rutgers Michigan

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1.