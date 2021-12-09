COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State (7-2) used a surge early in the second half to distance itself from a feisty Towson team, earning its third straight win Wednesday night.

Senior Kyle Young continued his recent hot-shooting streak, hitting for 18 points as the Bucks took a 85-74 win at Value City Arena.

It was Ohio State’s first home game since its upset win over top-ranked Duke last week. Four Buckeyes scored in double figures, including guard Justin Ahrens who hit 3 consecutive 3-pointers in the 2nd half to help the Bucks keep Towson at an arm’s length.

The Tigers owned a one-point lead with seconds to play in the first half before Buckeye forward Zed Key hit a fadeaway jumper to give OSU a 33-32 lead at the break.

As a team, OSU shot 57.4% from the floor. E.J. Liddell scored 15 points for OSU, while Key hit for 13 points.

OSU will return to Big Ten play Saturday at home against Wisconsin.