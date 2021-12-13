COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has moved up six spots to number 15 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Monday.

This is the highest Ohio State has been ranked in the 2021-22 season as they improved its record to 8-2 this past week with victories over Towson and Big Ten rivals Wisconsin.

The team was led by junior forward E.J. Liddell who averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and shot nearly 64% from the floor in the two wins. His performances earned him Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

The Buckeyes are one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week. Last week’s No. 1 team Purdue moved down to No. 3 while Michigan State pushed up seven spots to No. 12.

Ohio State will stay in Columbus and take on No. 21 Kentucky at Value City Arena at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

AP TOP 25 POLL (Week 6)

Baylor Duke Purdue UCLA Gonzaga Alabama Kansas Arizona Villanova USC Iowa State Michigan State Auburn Houston Ohio State Seton Hall Texas Tennessee LSU UCONN Kentucky Xavier Colorado State Arkansas Texas Tech