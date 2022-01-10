COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has moved down to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. Ohio State was previously ranked 13th.

The Buckeyes suffered a road loss on Thursday to Indiana at Assembly Hall 67-51 before turning things around on Sunday with a 95-87 win against Northwestern in Columbus.

Ohio State was led by E.J. Liddell in the win over the Wildcats with a career-high 34 points. Freshman Malaki Branham added another 24 points to improve the Buckeyes record to 10-3.

It will be a two-game week for Ohio State that begins Thursday in Madison with a top-20 matchup against No. 13 Wisconsin at 7:00 p.m. The Buckeyes will return to Columbus on Sunday for a noon tip-off versus the Penn State Nittany Lions.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 10)

1 Baylor (15-0) 2 Gonzaga (12-2) 3 UCLA (10-1) 4 Auburn (14-1) 5 USC (13-0) 6 Arizona (12-1) 7 Purdue (13-2) 8 Duke (12-2) 9 Kansas (12-2) 10 Michigan State (13-2) 11 Houston (14-2) 12 LSU (14-1) 13 Wisconsin (13-2) 14 Villanova (11-4) 15 Iowa State (13-2) 16 Ohio State (10-3) 17 Xavier (12-2) 18 Kentucky (12-3) 19 Texas Tech (11-3) 20 Seton Hall (11-3) 21 Texas (12-3) 22 Tennessee (10-4) 23 Providence (14-2) 24 Alabama (11-4) 25 Illinois (11-3)