Hear post-win comments from coach Ryan Day after the Buckeyes played the Boilermakers in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes added another win under their belt, allowing them on Sunday to hold their spot in at least one ranking.

Previously ranked at No. 3, the Buckeyes stayed there in Sunday’s latest U.S. LBM Coaches Poll for college football. A new Associated Press Top 25 Poll had yet to be released as of noon, but Ohio State was also ranked at No. 3 in the previous one.

No. 3 Ohio State went to Purdue and took care of business against the Boilermakers, winning 41-7 to improve to 6-0. Despite missing some players due to injuries, the Buckeyes maintained a major score advantage over the Boilermakers and introduced a new strategy that could come into play in their next game.

Purdue University was previously unranked in both polls. The Boilermakers did not make any moves into either of them after losing to the Buckeyes. The top 5 slots in both polls — Ohio State included — are comprised entirely of undefeated teams. The other four colleges are:

Georgia

Michigan

Florida State

Washington in Coaches, Oklahoma in last AP poll

Ohio State was scheduled to play Penn State — ranked at No. 5 and No. 6 in the Coaches and AP polls, respectively — on the following Sunday. The schools announced their game’s kickoff time on Monday.