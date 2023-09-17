COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a blowout win against Western Kentucky, Ohio State hasn’t budged from its No. 6 spot.
The undefeated Buckeyes remain ranked sixth in the Associated Press poll, a week after falling from the top four. Georgia and Michigan maintain their No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, while Texas overcame Florida State for the No. 3 position.
Tennessee fell 12 spots after losing to Florida. Oregon moved three spots ahead to finish out the top 10, while Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015.
Ohio State travels to South Bend, Ind., to play No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched exclusively on NBC4.
The other Ohio State primetime game broadcast on NBC4 will be against Michigan State on Nov. 11. To see the full Big Ten on NBC4 schedule, click here.
Associated Press Poll (Sept. 17, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (57)
|2
|Michigan (2)
|3
|Texas (3)
|4
|Florida State (1)
|5
|USC
|6
|Ohio State
|7
|Penn State
|8
|Washington
|9
|Notre Dame
|10
|Oregon
|11
|Utah
|12
|LSU
|13
|Alabama
|14
|Oregon State
|15
|Ole Miss
|16
|Oklahoma
|17
|North Carolina
|18
|Duke
|19
|Colorado
|20
|Miami (FL)
|21
|Washington State
|22
|UCLA
|23
|Tennessee
|24
|Iowa
|25
|Florida
Coaches Poll (Sept. 17, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (62)
|2
|Michigan (1)
|3
|Florida State
|4
|Ohio State (1)
|5
|USC
|6
|Texas
|7
|Penn State
|8
|Washington
|9
|Notre Dame
|10
|Utah
|11
|Oregon
|12
|Alabama
|13
|LSU
|14
|Oklahoma
|15
|Oregon State
|16
|Mississippi
|17
|North Carolina
|18
|Duke
|19
|Colorado
|20
|Tennessee
|21
|Miami (FL)
|22
|Iowa
|23
|Clemson
|24
|Washington State
|25
|UCLA