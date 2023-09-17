COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a blowout win against Western Kentucky, Ohio State hasn’t budged from its No. 6 spot.

The undefeated Buckeyes remain ranked sixth in the Associated Press poll, a week after falling from the top four. Georgia and Michigan maintain their No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, while Texas overcame Florida State for the No. 3 position.

Tennessee fell 12 spots after losing to Florida. Oregon moved three spots ahead to finish out the top 10, while Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015.

Ohio State travels to South Bend, Ind., to play No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched exclusively on NBC4.

The other Ohio State primetime game broadcast on NBC4 will be against Michigan State on Nov. 11. To see the full Big Ten on NBC4 schedule, click here.

Associated Press Poll (Sept. 17, 2023)

1 Georgia (57) 2 Michigan (2) 3 Texas (3) 4 Florida State (1) 5 USC 6 Ohio State 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Notre Dame 10 Oregon 11 Utah 12 LSU 13 Alabama 14 Oregon State 15 Ole Miss 16 Oklahoma 17 North Carolina 18 Duke 19 Colorado 20 Miami (FL) 21 Washington State 22 UCLA 23 Tennessee 24 Iowa 25 Florida

Coaches Poll (Sept. 17, 2023)

1 Georgia (62) 2 Michigan (1) 3 Florida State 4 Ohio State (1) 5 USC 6 Texas 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Notre Dame 10 Utah 11 Oregon 12 Alabama 13 LSU 14 Oklahoma 15 Oregon State 16 Mississippi 17 North Carolina 18 Duke 19 Colorado 20 Tennessee 21 Miami (FL) 22 Iowa 23 Clemson 24 Washington State 25 UCLA