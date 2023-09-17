COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a blowout win against Western Kentucky, Ohio State hasn’t budged from its No. 6 spot.

The undefeated Buckeyes remain ranked sixth in the Associated Press poll, a week after falling from the top four. Georgia and Michigan maintain their No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, while Texas overcame Florida State for the No. 3 position.

Tennessee fell 12 spots after losing to Florida. Oregon moved three spots ahead to finish out the top 10, while Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015.

Ohio State travels to South Bend, Ind., to play No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched exclusively on NBC4.

The other Ohio State primetime game broadcast on NBC4 will be against Michigan State on Nov. 11. To see the full Big Ten on NBC4 schedule, click here.

Associated Press Poll (Sept. 17, 2023)

1Georgia (57)
2Michigan (2)
3Texas (3)
4Florida State (1)
5USC
6Ohio State
7Penn State
8Washington
9Notre Dame
10Oregon
11Utah
12LSU
13Alabama
14Oregon State
15Ole Miss
16Oklahoma
17North Carolina
18Duke
19Colorado
20Miami (FL)
21Washington State
22UCLA
23Tennessee
24Iowa
25Florida

Coaches Poll (Sept. 17, 2023)

1Georgia (62)
2Michigan (1)
3Florida State
4Ohio State (1)
5USC
6Texas
7Penn State
8Washington
9Notre Dame
10Utah
11Oregon
12Alabama
13LSU
14Oklahoma
15Oregon State
16Mississippi
17North Carolina
18Duke
19Colorado
20Tennessee
21Miami (FL)
22Iowa
23Clemson
24Washington State
25UCLA