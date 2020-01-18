Buckeyes lose 90-76 to Penn State

HAPPY VALLEY, PA. (WCMH) — The month of January continues to be brutal for Ohio State as the #21 Buckeyes lost 90-76 at Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes allowed a season-high 90 points giving up 42 points in the first half and 48 in the second half. OSU has now lost four out of five games in January and have five losses in its last six games.

Lamar Stevens just called game. 😱 pic.twitter.com/zTk6wDFEzZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 18, 2020

Penn State shot 53.7 percent from the field while hitting nine out of 19 three-point attempts. Ohio State’s second and final lead of the game came with 17 minutes and 30 seconds left in the first half when the Buckeyes only led 4-3. From there it was all Penn State with Nittany Lions outscoring OSU 18-3 over the next eight minutes.

The rest of the game was more of the same and Ohio State once again struggled with turnovers giving the ball away 13 times.

The Buckeyes’ struggling offense played well against Penn State, but the nation’s No. 14-ranked scoring defense couldn’t stop the Nittany Lions as the Buckeyes now drop to 2-5 in the Big Ten, the second worst record in the conference.